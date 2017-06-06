Julie Brinks named general manager of WOOD TV8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is welcoming a new station leader.

Julie Brinks was named vice president and general manager of WOOD-TV, WOTV-TV and WXSP-TV on Tuesday.

Brinks, a Michigan native, returns to the state after serving as general manager of KOHD-TV and KBNZ-LD in Bend, Oregon. Before that, she worked as a principal consultant for Vici Media. She was also the general manager of KGUN-TV in Tucson, Arizona and WPBN-TV in Traverse City.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to return to my home state of Michigan, where I have deep personal, business and community relationships,” Brinks said in a statement. “WOOD-TV is the local market leader with a strong digital presence and long-term record of exceptional community service. In my new role, I will utilize the management and marketing experience built over my career to further grow the operations while delivering excellent results and greater levels of service to the local community. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional local media teams at WOOD-TV, WOTV-TV, woodtv.com and wotv4women.com, as we work to expand our marketing solutions across multiple platforms for our advertising partners, while also building continued viewership growth through the delivery of enhanced local news and entertainment programming for the local audiences we serve across 14 counties in Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek.”

Brinks takes over for Diane Kniowski, who is moving to a regional manager position for WOOD TV8’s owner, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

“Julie is a well-respected leader with an impressive broadcast television and sales management career that spans over three decades, including significant experience managing local media operations with multiple affiliations across a diverse range of markets and in Michigan. Her return home will be welcomed by the local community,” Kniowski stated.

Brinks is a graduate of Central Michigan University. She and her husband, Tom, have two sons.

