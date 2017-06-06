Michigan close to boosting pay, mileage rate for jurors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who serve as jurors could get a pay raise and a higher mileage reimbursement rate starting next year.

The state House unanimously sent Gov. Rick Snyder legislation Tuesday requiring that jurors be paid $30 for their first full day instead of $25. They would get $45 for each subsequent day, above the current $40 rate.

Mileage reimbursement would double to 20 cents a mile.

The proposed pay increases — the first since 2003 — would begin next April as long as a state juror fund has more than $2 million. It had a $10.5 million balance last fiscal year.

The bills’ supporters say while compensation isn’t intended to reimburse jurors for all out-of-pocket expenses, it should at least cover parking and lunch.

Online:

House Bills 4209-10

