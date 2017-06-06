Missing woman’s husband has 3 peeping convictions

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage man who police have named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife has multiple previous convictions for window peeping.

Theresa Huyge Lockhart, a 44-year-old teacher and mom, has been missing since May 18. Late last week, police said it was possible the case could become a homicide investigation. Her husband, 47-year-old Christopher Lockhart, told 24 Hour News 8 over the weekend that he was not involved in her disappearance.

In the fall of 2001, police charged Christopher Lockhart with two misdemeanor counts of window peeping and one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

One of the victims in the 2001 case, who asked not to be identified, told 24 Hour News 8 he was in bed late at night when he saw a shadow pass by his window. He went outside to confront a man, later identified as Christopher Lockhart. He said Lockhart, who was wearing only a swimsuit, pepper-sprayed him and ran away.

Lockhart eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of using a dangerous weapon and one count of window peeping. The court sentenced him to 24 months of supervised probation and to complete treatment and 100 hours of community service. Lockhart served only 14 of the 24 months of probation — it was terminated early after he completed all of the terms and conditions successfully.

Tamott Wolverton, another neighbor, helped chase Lockhart down and subdue him until police arrived. Wolverton, who has since moved away from the region, said neighbors were on edge at the time because a man on a bicycle would come into the neighborhood and peep into windows at night.

“[Lockhart] would only come out there at night and do this,” Wolverton said. “You’d never see him in the daytime. It was always late at night that someone would spot him.”

Lockhart also pleaded guilty to at least two other peeping Tom cases in South Carolina in the early 1990s. During that same time, he also pleaded guilty to making obscene phone calls in another case.

He was also charged in a domestic violence case involving his wife in November of last year and pleaded guilty to simple assault.

Lockhart’s LinkedIn account shows he is now a manager of the process engineering gelfoam program at Pfizer. According to the company’s website, gelfoam is a medical device that is designed to stop bleeding and absorb fluids many times its weight.

“I hope that he had nothing to do with her disappearance,” Wolverton said of Theresa Lockhart. “People just don’t walk away.”

