Police ID 2nd victim in Portage head-on crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police said a man has died in the hospital from injuries sustained during a head-on crash last month.

Tuesday, the Portage Department of Public Safety said 74-year-old William Steinbach died at Bronson Hospital on Sunday, June 4.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 in the 9100 block of South Sprinkle Road in Portage.

Investigators say a northbound pickup collided with a southbound SUV. The driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Joy Williams of Plainfield, died at the scene. Steinbach was driving the pickup truck.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Department of Public Saftey at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

