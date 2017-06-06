Police: Woman who fell from van dies

Related Coverage Woman critically injured after falling from moving vehicle

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman who fell from a moving vehicle near Battle Creek last week has died.

Jodi Thompson, 41, of Battle Creek, fell from the vehicle on E. Michigan Avenue near Raymond Road in Emmett Township on Thursday afternoon. The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said in a Tuesday release that she had “succumbed to her injuries.”

Police are still investigating what happened. They say a white Chevrolet Blazer may have been behind the white Chevy Venture van from which Thompson fell. Detectives are asking anyone who was in that vehicle to call them at 269.968.9303.

The van left the scene after Thompson fell out, but police said they were able to find and interview the driver.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

