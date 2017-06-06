Sizzling shows for summer at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – June kicks off Soaring Eagle‘s outdoor summer concert lineup! June shows include Lionel Richie on June 26th, and Here Comes the Funny Tour on June 22 with comedians Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider. **The show does contain adult content and is not recommended for children or teens.

Also during the month of June, there’s a special “School’s Out” package for families to enjoy rooms and passes to the waterpark.

Then, in early July, two of the members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine McVie are coming together for their first ever album as a duo. The duo co-wrote most of the Fleetwood Mac songs and will be playing songs from Rumors and Tusk.

