Third suspect in deadly London Bridge attack ID’ed

LONDON (AP) — British police have released the name of the third suspect in the deadly London Bridge attack.

Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Officers said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.

Police say he was not a “subject of interest” to police or the intelligence services.

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Seven people were killed and almost 50 injured when three attackers ran down pedestrians on the bridge, then stabbed passers-by in nearby Borough Market. The attackers were shot dead by police.

People across Britain paused for a moment of silence Tuesday morning to remember those killed and injured in the attack.

Commuters paused in train stations, hospital staff gathered in hospital foyers and workers stopped work in government offices at 11 a.m. local time. Ambulance workers, many of whom treated the wounded in Saturday’s attack, gathered outside their headquarters alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Dozens of people gathered in driving rain at the end of London Bridge, where a growing mound of flowers sits beside a police cordon.

