2 arrested in Ionia Co. for trying to cash bogus checks

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the Ionia County jail for allegedly traveling from bank to bank, trying to pass off bogus checks.

Deputies say they were alerted to the suspect by workers at the Preferred Credit Union on Story Road in Otisco Township. They called authorities around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly had been traveling from branch to branch around the state, trying to cash in forged checks. Deputies caught up with the suspect before he or she could leave Belding’s Preferred Credit Union.

Through interviews and further investigations, detectives identified a second suspect, who was arrested for passing forged checks at the same bank branch in an earlier incident.

Investigators are withholding both suspects’ names until they are formally charged.

