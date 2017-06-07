2 face charges in GR shooting that injured relative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people face charges in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids that seriously injured their 45-year-old relative.

Eric Robert Henriques, 48, is expected to be arraigned in 61st District Court Thursday on assault with intent to murder and firearm charges. A second suspect, 34-year-old Rhiannon Lee Henriques will be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon when she appears in court.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a family dispute, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ballard Street SE, east of Eastern Avenue, in Grand Rapids’ Oakdale neighborhood.

Police said Wednesday the 45-year-old victim, who is related to the suspects, remains in the hospital where he was listed as stable. Authorities have not released his victim.

