3 champs returning to Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — All three former winners of the Meijer LPGA Classic will be back in metro Grand Rapids for this year’s tournament.

Mirim Lee won the Classic in 2014, Lexi Thompson on 2015, and Sei Young Kim last year.

Organizers are calling this year’s field the strongest yet. Eight of the LPGA’s top 10 money winners will be at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, as well as eight of the top 10 players on the Rolex World Rankings List — including No. 1 Lydia Ko, who tied for fourth in the 2016 Classic.

Big names in the field of 144 golfers include Cristie Kerr, Brooke Henderson, Stacy Lewis, Michelle Wie and Morgan Pressel.

The Meijer LPGA Classic runs June 13 to June 18.

The event benefits Meijer’s Simply Give. Over the last three years, it has raised $2.2 million for the program, which stocks food pantries in the Midwest.

—–

Online:

Meijer LPGA Classic

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

