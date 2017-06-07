Alto man takes first steps after 4 amputations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan man who lost parts of all four limbs after contracting strep throat took his first steps since his amputation surgeries.

Tuesday, Kevin Breen of Alto walked for the first time since he underwent four successful amputation surgeries earlier this year.

“It was so great to see him stand and take some steps again. All steps in the right direction,” his wife Julie Breen told 24 Hour News 8.

She shared the video on Facebook of Kevin Breen testing out a pair of prosthetic legs at the Hanger Clinic in Grand Rapids.

It marks another step forward in Breen’s road to recovery that 24 Hour News 8 first reported on in March.

In 2016, Kevin Breen contracted a strong strain of strep that traveled to his stomach. It caused his organs to begin to shut down. In an effort to save those organs, his body redirected blood flow and left the flesh of his hands and feet to die. So they had to be amputated.

His journey has been covered by multiple national and international news outlets — including CNN, the “Today” show and “NBC Nightly News.”

So far, people from around the world have donated more than $233,000 to Breens’ GoFundMe account to help cover medical costs.

Kevin Breen is expected to get his own prosthetics next week.

