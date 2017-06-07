Crash involving school bus closes WB 3 Mile Road in Walker

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers are asked to avoid a section of 3 Mile Road NW in Walker after a crash involving a school bus and vehicle.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on 3 Mile Road NW at Bristol Avenue NW, dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8.

No one was injured in the crash. It’s unclear how many people were aboard the bus and riding in the vehicle.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Grand Rapids area traffic conditions

Crews shut down all westbound lanes of 3 Mile Road following the crash. Only one eastbound lane was open to traffic, dispatchers said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

