Deputies seek suspect in Kzoo Co. hotel robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who they say stole cash out of a hotel register.

It happened around at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Baymont Inn, located at 2203 S. 11th Street in Oshtemo Township, near Kalamazoo.

A man reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash out of the register, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with a goatee, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

