Find your summer love with Matchmaker Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Summer is a time for new beginnings. If you want to find love, eightWest has you covered. Kim Kanoza of Matchmaker Michigan is an expert at helping people find their true love.

Kim at Matchmaker Michigan has been making perfect matches for more than 25 years. She takes all of the guesswork out of the matching process so you can go on with your busy life. She conducts interviews and thorough background checks in all matches, so the connection can be trusted.

Matchmaker Michigan Fall in love this year! 2 free referrals upon acceptance (616) 827-1700 info@matchmakermichigan.com

