Griffins face Crunch in Game 3 tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WOOD) — Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals is tonight, and the Grand Rapids Griffins are aiming to get a firm grip on the series.

They already won Games 1 and 2 in Grand Rapids, but Game 3 will be on the Syracuse Crunch’s home ice at Oncenter War Memorial Arena — and the Crunch is unbeaten there in the playoffs this year. On the other hand, the last time the Griffins won the Calder Cup was when they beat the Crunch in Syracuse in 2013.

“The guys all know it’s very important. If we get this game tonight, we really put them in a hole,” Griffins head coach Todd Nelson told 24 Hour News 8 before the game. “The guys are ready. They understand how we have to play. We felt last game we were too loose defensively. Hopefully we can clean that stuff up.”

He said the Griffins know that the Crunch won’t be an easy opponent and that the crowd will be raucous, but he’s confident his players can stay consistent.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

>>Listen to the game on ESPN 96.1, with color commentary from 24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday in Syracuse.

>>Calder Cup Finals schedule

