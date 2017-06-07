Great Lakes dredging, infrastructure projects get funding

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district in Detroit says it has received an additional $16.5 million from Congress for dredging and infrastructure repairs in the Great Lakes region.

District engineer Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue says the funding will be used for the most critical needs at six harbors.

Locations of dredging projects scheduled for Michigan include Inland Route at a cost of $615,000; Little Lake Harbor for $540,000; and Leland Harbor for $500,000.

Spending for repair, replacement or construction projects will include $6.2 million for Portage Lake Harbor; $3.7 million for the St. Marys River and Soo Locks; and $500,000 for Grand Haven Harbor.

Funding also was designated for environmental infrastructure work in Oakland County and a study of deepening the Saginaw River.

