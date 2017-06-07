Investing in students and Connecting with Community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mercantile Bank of Michigan has been a part of this community for the past 20 years. That’s one of the reasons why Mercantile wants to give back to West Michigan.

To strengthen our community, it’s essential to invest in our youth. That’s why Mercantile has developed programs with real business experiences for students right here in West Michigan.

Students who participate in Mercantile’s internships and high school co-op programs are receiving meaning work experiences that will help develop them into our future work force.

Mercantile also partners with local schools to teach young children the importance of saving money and teenagers the basics of their personal finance and credit awareness.

It’s important for Mercantile Bank to be a positive force in West Michigan that’s why they are impacting our youth and Connecting with Community.

Find out more information about Mercantile Bank and how they are Connecting with Community.

