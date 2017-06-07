June 7 high school lacrosse state semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school lacrosse teams took the field Wednesday, battling it out in state semifinal matchups.
Boys:
- (Division 2) Forest Hills Central topped 2016 champs Detroit Country Day 11-10 in overtime.
- (Division 2) East Grand Rapids beat Cranbrook Kingswood 17-7.
- (Division 1) Birmingham Brother Rice, which has won 12 consecutive state championships, beat Rockford 8-6.
Girls:
- (Division 1) Four-time defending state champs Rockford beat Northville 22-4.
Also in the girls ranks in Division 2, five-time defending state champs East Grand Rapids beat Farmington Hills Mercy 16-3.
State finals are scheduled for Saturday.