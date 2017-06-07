Missing teacher’s husband ‘devastated,’ father says

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Even as police were searching his son’s home, the father of Christopher Lockhart defended him, saying he had nothing to do with the disappearance of his wife.

Harry Lockhart, who lives 850 miles away in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said he wasn’t surprised that police on Wednesday searched his son’s Portage home for evidence in the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart. Neither, he said, was his son.

“He was waiting for that to happen, anyway,” he said.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen on May 18. She was reported missing on May 20 by officials at Schoolcraft Community Schools, where she teaches Spanish.

Christopher Lockhart has been named a person of interest, but has denied involvement. Police have said the case could become a homicide investigation.

Harry Lockhart is convinced his daughter-in-law took off on her own over trouble with her teaching job.

“She was about to be fired from the school,” he said, though school officials have denied that.

He described his son as a “nice guy.”

“You know, I’m the father, I’m going to naturally say that, and I actually believe it,” he added.

He said his son loved his wife.

“He’s worried to death right now,” he said.

He said he’s not surprised police are zeroing in on his son.

“Well, yeah, it’s like any other case where a woman goes missing or something like that,” he said. “Who do they look at first? The boyfriend, the husband, you know? That’s only natural. … I think there’s a lot more to it than you’re seeing or hearing or anything like that.”

He said he’s been talking regularly to his son by phone since the disappearance.

“He’s devastated. He can’t believe it, can’t believe she’s missing, just up and walked out the door,” he said.

He said he spoke often with his daughter-in-law before the disappearance.

“She’s mild, meek, softspoken. She holds a lot in,” he said.

There’s a reason, he said, his son is not cooperating with police.

“All they’re going to do is browbeat him, question him the same, same, same, same,” he said. “So he’s said, ‘I had to get a lawyer to keep everything on track.'”

