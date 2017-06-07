Remembering cyclists 1 year after Kalamazoo tragedy

24 Hour News 8 will have coverage of the one-year anniversary of the Kalamazoo cycling tragedy all day.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday marks one year since a pickup truck plowed into a group of bicyclists near Kalamazoo, killing five in what’s been called the deadliest bicycle-related crash in U.S. history.

The wreck happened on the evening of June 7, 2016 on Westnedge Avenue near Markin Glen Park in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo. Five members of a group called The Chain Gang were killed: Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel. Four other members of the group were injured in the crash.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Student Parish in Kalamazoo — where Nelson and Paulik were parishioners — marking the one-year anniversary of the crash. The service will begin at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., two groups of bicyclists will set out on memorial rides. One group will “finish the ride” that the members of The Chain Gang where on when the crash happened, riding from Kalamazoo to Plainwell and then returning. The other group will ride to the site of the crash and then return.

>>Online: 28-mile route map | 12-mile route map

Riders are asked to donate $20. Funds raised will be used to build a memorial at the crash site. You can register and donate online at The Chain Gang’s website.

People who are not riding are encouraged to line the ride routes to cheer on the cyclists.

The driver who police say crashed into the cyclists, Charles Pickett Jr., is awaiting trial on five counts of second-degree murder, as well as charges of operating while under the influence of drugs. Police say he took pain pills and muscle relaxers before the crash. He is planning to plead insanity.

