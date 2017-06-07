Police presence outside Lockhart home





PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a police presence outside of the Portage home of a teacher who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

The Portage Department of Public Safety deputy chief told 24 Hour News 8 that no one is in custody in connection to the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart.

The situation started around 4 p.m. A neighbor says they saw Christopher Lockhart, Theresa Lockhart’s husband, speaking with police outside his house around that time.

Neighbors say the street is blocked off by police tape, as is the Lockhart home. One officer on the scene told a witness said that authorities expected to be there for some time.

An image from the scene shows multiple police vehicles, including at least one armored vehicle, and police in tactical gear. There is also an ambulance on scene. A witness said there was also a K-9 unit there.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen on May 18. She was reported missing on May 20 by officials at Schoolcraft Community Schools, where she teaches Spanish.

Christopher Lockhart has been named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance, but he denied involvement in an interview with 24 Hour News 8 over the weekend.

Portage police have said the case could become a homicide investigation.

==This is a breaking story. Check back for details as they become available.==

