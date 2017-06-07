Trump names pick to replace ex-FBI director Comey

WASHINGTON (WOOD/AP) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to announce his pick to replace former FBI Director James Comey.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

The president said he will be nominating Christopher A. Wray to the post. Trump said Wray has “impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2003 to serve as assistant attorney general in charge of the criminal division, according to the Justice Department’s website. Wray held the post for two years before returning to private practice, where he specializes in white collar and internal investigations, the Justice Department said.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989, earning a law degree from Yale three years later, according to the Justice Department. He served as a clerk for the federal court of appeals before working in a private law firm in Atlanta, the agency said.

Wray joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in 1997, the Justice Department says. Four years later, he became an associated deputy attorney general then priiuncipal associate deputy attorney general at the main justice offices.

