2 charged in GR shooting that injured relative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people who authorities say shot their relative during a dispute in Grand Rapids have been charged.

Eric Robert Henriques, 48, was arraigned in the 61st District Court on Thursday on one count of assault with intent to murder, being a habitual offender-fourth offense and weapon charges. He was denied bond.

Rhiannon Lee Henriques, 34, was arraigned on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 800 block of Ballard Street SE, east of Eastern Avenue, in the city’s Oakdale neighborhood. Investigators said they believe the shooting was the result of a family dispute.

As of Wednesday, the 45-year-old victim — who is related to the suspects – remained in the hospital where he was listed as stable.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear back in court on June 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

