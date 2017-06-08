2 hospitalized after head-on crash on M-62

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine what led to a head-on crash on M-62.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 30000 block of the highway in Silver Creek Township, west of Dowagiac.

Investigators say 28-year-old Adam Tyszka of Cassopolis was traveling eastbound on M-62 when he crossed the center line, hitting a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Richard Schuenenman of Benton Harbor.

Tyszka’s vehicle rolled; Schuenenman had to be freed from the wreckage of his vehicle, deputies say.

Schuenenman was flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Tyszka was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The condition of both men is not known.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

Both men were wearing their seat belts, according to deputies.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

