ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 2,400 Consumers Energy customers in the Rockford area lost power Thursday afternoon.

The power went out in parts of the city of Rockford and to the west in Plainfield and Algoma townships around 4:20 p.m. 24 Hour News 8 has not yet learned the cause.

Service was restored for just about everyone before 8:20 p.m.

