Aero Med called to crash on Lake Michigan Dr. near Allendale

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi-truck, on Lake Michigan Drive west of Allendale.

The crash happened near M-231 in Robinson Township. Lake Michigan Drive is closed in both directions between 120th and 128th avenues, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

Details about the severity of the patient’s injuries are not yet available, but dispatchers said Aero Med has been called the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

