BC man pleads guilty to making child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man faces up to 30 years in federal prison for taking pornographic photos of a child.

Matthew John Andaluz, 44, pleaded guilty in Grand Rapids federal court on Thursday to producing child pornography.

Investigators say Andaluz took explicit photographs of a 10-year-old child at his home in Calhoun County between late 2010 and early 2011, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday release.

He was arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 after investigators traced images Andaluz had shared on the Internet back to his home.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, in which federal, state and local authorities work together to find and prosecute perpetrators of child abuse and exploitation. Anyone concerned or with information about possible exploitation should contact their local police.

Andaluz is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.

