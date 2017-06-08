Coach: Griffins need fewer penalties in Game 4





SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are looking to bounce back after losing Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Griffins head coach Todd Nelson wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in Wednesday’s Game 3. The Griffins gave up too many power play opportunities and the two goals the Syracuse Crunch scored on special teams proved to be the difference in their 5-3 win.

“Today in the meeting we addressed some things we need to clean up. They were very apparent. It just seemed like last night once our team started to get something going, we took a penalty or we turned the puck over, and so we couldn’t sustain that pressure,” Nelson said Thursday. “So we watched video, hopefully we learned from it.”

“We talked about taking foolish penalties. We talked about playing the right way — that means getting the puck in deep, limiting the turnovers. There are some adjustments that we made systematically that we’ll implement tomorrow,” he added.

Game 4 and 5 of the best-of-seven series are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Syracuse.

>>Calder Cup Finals schedule

So far, home ice has proved a powerful factor in the Calder Cup Finals — the Griffins won Games 1 and 2 in Grand Rapids and the Crunch got a win as soon as the series moved to their house. Both teams are undefeated on home ice in this postseason.

