Cruise ship season underway in Muskegon





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Pearl Mist cruise ship is back in Muskegon, kicking off a series of stops this summer.

The bright white vessel docked on a sunny day at Heritage Landing stands out like a pearl.

Thursday’s stop is the second to last on the 10 to 11 day trip from Toronto to Chicago. It’s the first stop of 10 for the Pearl Mist this summer in Muskegon.

“We love having the ship come into town. It’s something really unique and as you can see it’s so beautiful,” Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Larsen said.

The ship has 107 cabins with all private balconies. On this trip, there are 151 passengers onboard.

“It’s bringing tens of thousands of dollars into town because they do a number of different things. But I think the biggest people to benefit are our local museums.”

It’s one of many vessels that choose to dock in Muskegon.

“The Port of Muskegon is the deepest port on the west side of Michigan,” Visit Muskegon Community Development Director Bob Lukens said. “It’s easy for the ships to get into the Port of Muskegon and the depths allow those ships to get in because of the drafts of the ships.”

It’s just one attraction anchoring Muskegon in economic growth.

“A lot of the things that we’re doing are focused on boosting the economy but they’re also focused on boosting the perception of Muskegon,” Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said.

Peterson says many still think of Muskegon as just an industrial waterfront with not much to do. But with a robust farmers market and another cruise ship set to come in September, the city’s making waves toward changing that perception.

