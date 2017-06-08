Heat wave, first 90-degree days of summer on the way





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hottest temperatures of the year so far are in the forecast this weekend, and will spill into next week as a bona fide heat wave.

Here’s an interpretation of what the European model is indicating:

The above map shows the European model forecast high temperatures for next Wednesday. The above map shows the temperature anomaly across the Northern Plains and Great Lakes next Tuesday.

We’ve been in the western periphery of a deep trough across the Eastern Great Lakes to New England.

General jetstream position June 6 through 8th General jetstream position late weekend into early next week

West Michigan will not be the only area sweating it out. The jet stream will shift well north of the Great Lakes and Central U.S., allowing heat to spread and build in those regions.

If the forecast is correct, then we will have gone 277 days since the last 90 degree day in Grand Rapids. Days where the temperatures top 90 degrees are a fairly rare occurrence in most years.

However, the heat of summer can vary greatly from summer to summer. In 2012, we hit 90 degrees or hotter 32 times in the during summer, but we never hit that mark in 2014. The average number of 90 degree days per summer is about 10, so any given year, only a little more than 2 percent of the days will hit 90 degrees or hotter, making it a fairly rare phenomenon.

Hopefully the heat wave will warm up Lake Michigan, since it will be a very popular place to be to beat the heat. Currently, temperatures on the big lake are in the low 50s to 60s.

