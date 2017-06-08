Katy Perry announces Grand Rapids performance

Related Coverage Photos: Katy Perry at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in three years, Katy Perry is returning to Grand Rapids as part of her WITNESS: The Tour.

The singer announced additional performances Thursday morning and Van Andel Arena made the cut. She’ll take the stage on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Perry will also perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 6.

This is Perry’s first visit to Grand Rapids since her Aug. 10, 2014 performance during her sold out Prismatic World Tour, which ended in 2015.

Citi credit card customers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on June 13 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public on June 16 at noon. There’s an eight ticket limit for every order.

Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, as well as online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone by calling 1.800.745.300.

