Kzoo Co. authorities locate suspected IED maker

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County have identified an individual they believe is responsible for making an improvised explosive device found at the public access to a lake near Climax.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Maytas told 24 Hour News 8 that search warrants were executed Thursday in a multi-jurisdictional operation which led to the builder of the device.

The small IED was discovered near 12900 Jetson Drive in Climax Township, southwest of Battle Creek, near La Ferre Lake on May 19.

Maytas said the suspected bomb builder is being cooperative with authorities. His identity is not being released pending further investigation.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Portage Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Regional Swat Team, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI all took part in Thursday’s operation.

