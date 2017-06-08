Lakeshore Parade of Homes returns with a twist





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lakeshore Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is returning to West Michigan with a new tour option.

The Parade of Homes starts Thursday and runs through June 17. From June 15-17, new landscape entries will be included on the tour. Ticketholders will get a chance to check out the house of homes to see the latest trends in landscaping and outdoor living.

The Parade of Homes features newly built homes from the Lakeshore Home Builders Association. The homes range in value from $200,000 to more than $1 million.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to the Parade of Homes can visit 30 homes scattered along the lakeshore and nearby inland communities, including Holland, Zeeland, West Olive, Dorr, Hamilton, Fennville, Saugatuck, Allendale, Grand Haven, Nunica and Whitehall.

A variety of homes are included this year, including cottages, condominiums and multi-story homes. They include the latest amenities, open concept living, indoor-outdoor living and getaway rooms.

Homes involved in this year’s parade are open during the following times:

Thursday, June 8: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, June 9: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 15: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, June 16: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults; children ages 13 and younger are free. Tickets are available online, at the Lakeshore Home Builders office, and at each Parade Home.

Discount tickets are also available for $12.50 per person at Lake Michigan Credit Union branches in Holland, Grand Haven and Muskegon.

For more information on the Parade of Homes or to plan your route, visit the Lakeshore Parade of Homes’ website.

