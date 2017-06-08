Metal detector used in search of missing teacher’s home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are using a metal detector in their second day of searching the Portage home of a missing teacher.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen on May 18. She was reported missing two days later by officials at Schoolcraft Community Schools, where she teaches Spanish.

Christopher Lockhart has been named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance, but he denied involvement in an interview with 24 Hour News 8 over the weekend.

Portage police have said the case could become a homicide investigation.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said its officers and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team arrived at the Lockhart home at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to serve a search warrant.



Christopher Lockhart left the scene in the front seat of an unmarked police car around 6:45 p.m. He was not in handcuffs. Jail records show he has not been arrested.

Investigators spent about 13 hours combing through the home overnight before leaving the scene around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Portage Crime Scene Unit was among those who returned to the scene just before 9 a.m. Thursday. An officer could be seen sweeping a metal detector through a gap in the fence to the Lockhart’s backyard.

Lots more movement at the house in the last 10 mins. Investigators bringing items inside @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/LMJINV7vrg — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) June 8, 2017

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

