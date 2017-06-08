Michigan House passes female genital mutilation legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Victims of female genital mutilation could get new help under legislation passed in the Michigan House.

Legislation approved Thursday would extend the statutes of limitations for victims 10 years after they turn 18. The bills would also make it a 15-year felony for performing the act, or transportation of a victim, and carry a $25,000 fine.

One of the few in opposition was Republican state Rep. Martin Howrylak. The Troy lawmaker says he’s concerned that the legislation isn’t well-crafted and is moving too quickly.

The bills come after Jumala Nagarwala, a Detroit-area doctor, was accused in April of conducting female genital mutilation on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls. She denies the charges and says a religious ritual was performed.

The legislation passed with broad support and now goes to the Senate.

