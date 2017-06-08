Mitch Albom’s new musical coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Playwright Mitch Albom is once again taking to the stage, this time with a musical comedy.

“Hockey – The Musical!” focuses on God’s decision to get rid of one sport. In an attempt to save their favorite game, a group of diehard fans band together to prove that Hockey is worth keeping. Along their adventure the group performs songs, gains knowledge, and learns to work together to save Hockey. This comedy features original music and lyrics by Mitch Albom. He suggests that It’s the “perfect musical for couples that fight over going to musicals and everyone will be happy at this show.”

“Hockey – the Musical!” comes to Grand Rapids in August to Wealthy Street Theatre. Thursday August 17th is a special opening night preview party. There are four more performances August 18th through August 20th.

Purchase tickets at Wealthy Street Theatre, Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place or here at Ticketmaster.

All the proceeds from these performances will benefit Hospice of Michigan. This non-profit organization is not only the original and largest in the state but also cares for nearly 1,800 patients each day.

Mitch Alborn first got involved with Hospice of Michigan, 20 years ago when he wrote his well known novel Tuesdays with Morrie. It was based on a true story about his former professor, Morrie Schwartz, who was suffering from Lou Gehrig’s disease. The novel reveals the journey that Mitch had with getting reacquainted with his professor and the hardship he endured when Morrie passed away. Recently, Alborn has had another personal experience with Hospice of Michigan regarding a close family member.

These events have inspired him to reconnect with Hospice of Michigan to bring more awareness and support to them. “I have a personal connection with Hospice and have seen what it can do and what it does and I’m very happy to be able to support it,” says Mitch.

Hospice of Michigan specializes in providing quality and comfortable end of life care to families and patients, regardless of their age, ability to pay, and illness. They want to continue providing support and care for generations to come.

Marcie Hillary, Vice President and CFO of Hospice of Michigan, stated that they are “thrilled to be working with Mitch again. For us to have Hockey the Musical, it’s a win all around.”

For more information about Hospice of Michigan, to volunteer or give financially visit hom.org.

Get your tickets for “Hockey – The Musical!”

