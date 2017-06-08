MSP helicopter to join search for 2 missing kids near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are searching for two missing children near Holland.

Four-year-old Lily Ann Osborne and her 3-year-old brother, Rowan Osborne, disappeared from their home in the 600 block of East Lakewood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Their mother alerted authorities.

Lily was last seen wearing a teal shirt with an owl printed on it; Rowan was wearing an Army green shirt with a dinosaur print pull-up.

The search is focused in the area of 120th Avenue and East Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township, just north of Holland. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter is assisting in the search.

Michigan State Police is also sending a helicopter to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

