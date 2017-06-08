Thefts spark joint warning from Kentwood, Wyoming police

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood and Wyoming police are teaming up to warn residents about a thief targeting a series of unlocked vehicles.

Since May 30, police say the suspect has stolen cash, new or high-end electronics and medication from vehicles between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Investigators say the thief also ransacked some cars but took nothing.

In Kentwood, the crimes happened in the area of Princeton Estates; in Wyoming, the thefts happened in the Chateau Hills neighborhood and the neighborhood along Valleyridge Avenue SW, police say.

Police are reminding owners they should always lock their vehicles and should hide or keep valuables out of sight.

Officers didn’t have a clear description of the suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300, the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

