1 arrested, 1 sought after car crashes into house

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a car crashed into a house in Grand Haven.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding and reckless driving Friday night, according to a Grand Haven Department of Public Safety news release.

The driver fled and later crashed his car into a house near the intersection of Waverly Avenue and Cutler Street. The driver was arrested.

It’s unclear if police were pursuing the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash.

A K-9 unit is searching for one suspect who ran away from the scene of the crash. Police didn’t release a suspect description as of Friday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

