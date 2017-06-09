1 seriously injured in Ottawa Co. motorcycle-truck crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man is in serious condition after a crash threw him from his motorcycle.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Bass Drive at 96th Avenue in Robinson Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 19-year-old Grant Hammil of Grand Rapids said he saw a motorcycle in the distance as he stopped at the stop sign at 96th Avenue to turn onto Bass Drive. As he pulled out to make a left turn, he said the motorcycle was right there.

The person who called in the crash said the impact of it sent the rider, 26-year-old Ron Green of West Olive, into a nearby field.

Green was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his leg and back.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

