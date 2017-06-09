2 charged for trying to cash bogus checks

Related Coverage 2 arrested in Ionia Co. for trying to cash bogus checks

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two cousins from Detroit have been charged in Ionia County for allegedly traveling from bank to bank, trying to pass off bogus checks.

Sherray Cynthia Littleton, 37, was charged on Friday with uttering and publishing a check. Her cousin, 26-year-old Denell Leshawn Littleton was arraigned on uttering and publishing a check and possession of a forged driver’s license charges.

The charges stem from the investigation at the Preferred Credit Union on Story Road in Otisco Township, near Belding.

The two and another man allegedly had been traveling from Preferred Credit Union branch to branch across West Michigan, trying to cash forged checks.

Investigators are withholding the male suspect’s name until he is formally charged.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating to find more possible suspects and other locations where the suspects may have cashed bogus checks.

