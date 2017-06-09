Daybreak tests out new Kzoo River zip line in Allegan





ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new attraction that allows visitors to zoom over the Kalamazoo River opens in Allegan Saturday.

Allegan Event Zip set up zip lines that allow people to fly 55 feet above the water. The CTS Zip Line takes riders on a round trip from a platform at Riverfront Plaza, across 600 feet of the Kalamazoo River to a smaller platform.

After the return ride on the CTS Zip Line, riders can either take the stairs down to the ground or try the more daring QUICKjump, which simulates a 55-foot free fall. Attraction manager Byron Bell says the QUICKjump is smooth and controlled, making for a comfortable ride down.

24 Hour News 8’s Daybreak team got to test out the heart-pumping ride before it opens to the public Saturday. Watch their experience in the video above.

Allegan Event Zip will make its public debut during downtown Bridgefest at 10 a.m. Saturday. The attraction is open to riders of all levels.

Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing. They must be at least 42 inches tall and weigh under 285 pounds to participate.

Prices are $10 for the jump only, $20 for the zip only, and $27 for both. For attraction hours and more information, visit Allegan Event Zip’s website.

