Drivers, beware: New weekend closures in GR, Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re traveling to downtown Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo this weekend, beware: A new round of closures will lead to lots of detours.

There will be several ramp closures and lane closures along westbound and eastbound I-196 west of downtown over the weekend.

Starting Friday after 7 p.m., there will be a single lane closure between the US-131 corridor and Market Avenue. This closure will remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.

Also closing are the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196, the ramp from westbound I-196 to Lake Michigan Drive and the ramp from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196.

The ramps from both eastbound and westbound I-196 to Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids will also remain closed.

In Kalamazoo, there will be several lanes closed along eastbound and westbound I-94 between 12th Street and Oakland Avenue starting 10 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 a.m. Monday.

The work is weather dependent so there is a chance it could be postponed.

