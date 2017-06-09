Fire causes $105K in damage to Portage business

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Portage business.

Around 5:48 p.m. Thursday, firefighters from the Portage Department of Public Safety were called to J. Rettenmaier, located at 1615 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Oakland Drive and Shaver Road.

Crews found light smoke coming from the roof and loading dock door. They contained the fire within 25 minutes, but not before it caused an estimated $105,000 in damage.

Texas Township firefighters also helped battle the fire, which kept crews on the scene for about five hours.

No one was injured.

