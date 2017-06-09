GR Ford Airport to open new security area Sunday

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting early Sunday, travelers flying Southwest, American or United Airlines out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will go through a TSA security check in a new location.

to be walking through this area,” Gerald R. Ford Airport Marketing and Communications Director Tara Hernandez said as she walked through the construction area built on the front of the current boarding area.

The new consolidated security area is half way between the current concourses.

Gate B will open early Sunday morning. Gate A will move later in June.

“When the airlines were split up between Concourse B and Concourse A… sometimes there might be more of a demand at one over the other,” Hernandez said.

But the new security area, part of the airport’s $45 million Gateway Transformation Project, should take care of that problem.

Anticipating some confusion — especially among less-seasoned travelers — airport and airline personnel will be on-hand Sunday to point travelers in the right direction.

“It is our summer peak travel season, so lots of families, people who maybe aren’t as familiar with traveling, inexperienced, [should] get here early,” Hernandez said. “It just gives you that extra preparation time and saves you the hassle of missing your flight.”

The entire project should be finished by August.

24 Hour News 8 got a chance to go behind the glass to give an idea of what the changes will mean for travelers.

“We’ve really increased our footprint of the space available,” Hernandez said while walking through the new section of the airport. “You won’t feel as tight into the area.”

Along with feeling less crowded, you may feel a little less tense.

That’s because the terminal addition will have a place to soothe travelers’ nerves at the Re-composure Area, featuring large, round stools.

“This is a chance to sort of gather your thoughts, get your shoes back on and head off to your destination,” Hernandez said.

The new section of the airport will also feature a wall of windows, giving travelers a view onto the tarmac and runways.

—–

Online:

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Gateway Transformation Project

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

