Griffins face Crunch in Game 4 tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WOOD) — Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals is tonight, and the Grand Rapids Griffins are looking to take a commanding lead in the series.

The Griffins are trying to stop the Crunch from tying up the series after losing Game 3 at Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse on Wednesday. The Crunch is unbeaten there in the playoffs this year.

If the Crunch stay undefeated at home in the playoffs, they will tie the series 2-2.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

>>Listen to the game on ESPN 96.1, with color commentary from 24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for game highlights and a live post-game report from Larry Figurski.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Saturday in Syracuse.

>>Calder Cup Finals schedule

