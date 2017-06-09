Grand Rapids pools, water playgrounds open Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ city pools and water playgrounds open for the season Friday, just in time for a heat wave expected to hit West Michigan.

Three pools will welcome swimmers this season: The Briggs Park pool at Lafayette Avenue and Knapp Street NE; the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park pool at Fuller Avenue and Franklin Street SE; and the Richmond Park pool at Richmond Street and Tamarack Avenue NW.

All pools will be open on a daily basis, except for July 4.

Children can also splash around at the following 13 water playgrounds scattered across the city:

Alger Park – 921 Alger Street SE

Campau Park – 50 Antoine Street SW

Cherry Park – 725 Cherry Street SE

Fuller Park – 300 Fuller Ave. NE

Gerald R. Ford Middle School – 851 Madison Ave. SE

Heartside Park – 301 Ionia Street SW

Highland Park – 523 Grand Ave. NE

Joe Taylor Park – 1030 Bemis Street SE

Lincoln Park – 231 Marion Ave. NW

Mary Waters Park – 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE

Mulick Park – 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE

Roosevelt Park – 739 Van Raalte Dr. SW

Wilcox Park – 100 Youell Ave. SE

The water playground at Aberdeen Park remains closed for reconstruction.

Admission for adults is $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents; children ages 1-17 are $1 for residents and $4 for non- residents; all infants under a year are free, regardless of residency. Discounted swim punch cards and family passes are also available to residents only.

For exact pool and water playground hours and rule, visit the city website.

