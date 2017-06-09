Indian Trails Golf Course reopens after $2.8M facelift





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a year of renovations comes down to this: Grand Rapids’ Indian Trails Golf Course is set to reopen all 18 holes Friday.

City officials will celebrate the reopening with a ceremonial tee-off at 10:30 a.m.

INSIDE THE RENOVATIONS

The 87-year-old Indian Trails course closed for about 16 months for the $2.8 million facelift, which includes a more challenging slope design, seven redesigned holes, a longer par 65, and a new practice and teaching facility complete with 25-acre driving range, five practice greens and a teaching staff.

“What it means to the city is this historical golf course will be here for years to come, and that’s huge,” said 3rd Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.

The Grand Rapids city commission approved the project in the fall of 2015. The money for the upgrades came from the city’s income-tax generated transformation fund.

The income tax was approved by voters about seven years ago as a way to pay for projects that put the city on a more efficient, sustainable path. The golf course qualified because it’s a revenue stream for the city.

“Most of the time they (consultants) tell cities to close (their golf courses), and they told us we have an asset here and we should invest in it,” explained Lenear.

The public is welcome to play on the new course during a two-person scramble tournament Saturday. Tee times are 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $75 and limited to about 20 people. Tickets are available online.

GOLFING FORECAST

It’s a perfect time to hit the green, with the longer daylight hours of June. That will peak on June 20 with about 15 hours and 21 minutes of daylight – more than three hours longer than on Sept. 20.

Indian Trails Golf Club’s new irrigation system will prove valuable. Storm Team 8 expects the dry weather pattern to hold on in West Michigan. Grand Rapids’ rainfall is currently 3.27 inches below average since May.

—-

Online:

Indian Trails Golf Course

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

