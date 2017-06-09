Man found shot inside Muskegon home; no arrests made

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are searching for the person who shot a man.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Amity Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Friday. There, they found a 41-year-old Muskegon Heights man with gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear.

A Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tried to track the shooter, to no avail.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

