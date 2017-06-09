Missing teacher’s husband returns to Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Christopher Lockhart returned home Friday after spending two nights away from his house. That’s because police spent nearly 30 hours searching the Lockhart home, looking for any clues into his wife’s disappearance.

Christopher Lockhart’s wife, Theresa Lockhart, was reported missing on May 18. Police have named Christopher Lockhart a person of interest in the disappearance.

Christopher Lockhart was wearing the same clothes he had on when he left his house with officers two days ago. When asked if he would like to comment, Lockhart said, “No, thank you.”

The car that drove Christopher Lockhart home is registered to attorney Fredrick Taylor. The Frederick J. Taylor Law Firm specializes in criminal defense, according to the firm’s website. Nobody at the firm would comment. They also would not confirm whether they represent Christopher Lockhart.

Police left the Lockhart home Thursday night after spending nearly 30 hours searching the home. It’s not known yet what, if anything, the search uncovered.

Friday, Senior Chief Deputy John Blue told WOOD TV8 there have been no new significant developments in the case. He said investigators are continuing to work “nonstop.”

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

